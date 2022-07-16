Leverty Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,448 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 304.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.