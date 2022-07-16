Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $286.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.60.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

