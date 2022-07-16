M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 32.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 22.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 17.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $860.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.20 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.