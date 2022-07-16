Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 955,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $169,695,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,722,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $305,826,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.