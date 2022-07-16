McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in McKesson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 577,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $330.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.37. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

