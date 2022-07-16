Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $140.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

