Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Methode Electronics worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.