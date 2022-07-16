MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

