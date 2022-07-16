Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,591 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 11.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.52.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

