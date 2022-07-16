Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.93. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

