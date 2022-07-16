Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

