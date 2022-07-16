Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

