Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

Microsoft stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

