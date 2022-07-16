Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

