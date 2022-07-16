Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 45.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 16,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,892 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.52.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.