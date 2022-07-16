Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.