Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 158 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %
JPM stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.