Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,965 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 559,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 96,375 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.17 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

