New Potomac Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

