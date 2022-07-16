Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.15 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

