Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novavax were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $54.43 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.05) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.