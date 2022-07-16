Nvest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 17,783 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 911,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

JNJ stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average of $174.33. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

