Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.84.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

