Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palomar were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135,549 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Palomar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 459,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.18. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

