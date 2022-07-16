Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,297,000. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Up 1.7 %

LNN opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.47. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $179.26.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.