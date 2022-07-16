Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $486.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.