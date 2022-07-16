Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 802,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -106.25%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

