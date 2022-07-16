Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 11.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

AAPL stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

