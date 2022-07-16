Palladium Partners LLC Has $66.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

