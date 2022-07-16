Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $29.74 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 955,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $169,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,722,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $305,826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

Apple Stock Up 1.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.