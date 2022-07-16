PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 14,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,649,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

