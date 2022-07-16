PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNNT. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after acquiring an additional 537,368 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 147,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.16 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

