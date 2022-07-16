PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,726,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,615,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

