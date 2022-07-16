Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Phreesia worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,560 shares of company stock worth $260,094. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

