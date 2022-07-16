Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stake Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.88% of Pixelworks worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,402,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 78,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Pixelworks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 244,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pixelworks

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pixelworks Stock Up 3.2 %

Pixelworks stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Further Reading

