PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PPL by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PPL by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 460,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 293,085 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 9,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

