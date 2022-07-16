Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.47 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 372.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

