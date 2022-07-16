Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.