Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 335.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

