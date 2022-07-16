Retirement Capital Strategies Has $9.21 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

