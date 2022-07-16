Riverview Trust Co Purchases 5,113 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.