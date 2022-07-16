Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,340 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Argan worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Argan by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Argan by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Argan by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $35.39 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.