Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Premier were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINC. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

