Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133,026 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,190 shares of company stock worth $2,129,181 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

