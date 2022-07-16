Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.85. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $71.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

