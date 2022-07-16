Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 242.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,778,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Enstar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enstar Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $195.79 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.52 and its 200 day moving average is $245.91.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

