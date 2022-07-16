Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Kearny Financial worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kearny Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kearny Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,395.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $766.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.