Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,972 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after acquiring an additional 840,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,321,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,505,000 after buying an additional 238,282 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,369,000 after buying an additional 314,885 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,757,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $158.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

