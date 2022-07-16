Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,277 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Popular were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 485.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Popular by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.95. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

