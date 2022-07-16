Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,297 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.